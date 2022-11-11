EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP lessened its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. EchoStar makes up approximately 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned 0.30% of EchoStar worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,831,000 after buying an additional 113,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 87,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

EchoStar Company Profile

Shares of SATS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 6,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.