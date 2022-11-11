ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECNCF. Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECNCF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 851,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.