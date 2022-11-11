ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECNCF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 851,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. ECN Capital has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

