Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Buys $111,728.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ecolab Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE ECL opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $158.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

About Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

