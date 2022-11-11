Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Buys $111,728.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ecolab Trading Up 7.8 %
NYSE ECL opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $158.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab
About Ecolab
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.