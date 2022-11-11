Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.41. 40,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,894 shares of company stock worth $21,774,504. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

