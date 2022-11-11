Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $238.49 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005965 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $238.49 million and approximately $56.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00588773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,155.12 or 0.30668253 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,580,286 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

