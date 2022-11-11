Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after buying an additional 755,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

