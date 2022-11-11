Egerton Capital UK LLP Acquires Shares of 18,335,980 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,335,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,567,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for 2.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.94% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,237,000 after buying an additional 904,854 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 304,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

