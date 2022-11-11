Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $165.03 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up about 1.1% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $165,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 160.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 546,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,142. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

