Egerton Capital UK LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Egerton Capital UK LLP reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201,637 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 3.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 2.19% of D.R. Horton worth $504,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after buying an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,350. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.44%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

