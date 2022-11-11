Egerton Capital UK LLP Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,008 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 5.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $793,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $78.33. 219,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,057. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

