Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.01-$1.07 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,189,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,258,000 after buying an additional 736,733 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

