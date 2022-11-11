Elanco Animal Health’s (ELAN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.