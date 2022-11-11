Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $45.76 million and $101,906.02 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005672 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001341 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,541,207 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.