Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $313.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $281.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $346.82.
Eli Lilly and Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $368.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $350.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
