Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $313.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $281.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $368.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $350.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

