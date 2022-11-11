ELIS Trading Down 0% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $65.75 million and $524.01 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,189.08 or 0.99999240 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009260 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00041332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00239694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32875526 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $530.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

