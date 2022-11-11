Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Stock Performance

Shares of EMBKW stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 20,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,486. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.