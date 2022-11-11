Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

