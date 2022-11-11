Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

