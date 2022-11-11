Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,750. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

