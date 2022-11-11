Enegra (EGX) Price Hits $166.17 on Top Exchanges (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $14.12 billion and approximately $560,569.71 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $166.17 or 0.01002635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00560877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.89 or 0.29215180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

