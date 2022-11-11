EnerSys Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.9 %

ENS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $84.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 46.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EnerSys by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

