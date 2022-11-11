EnerSys Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
EnerSys has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.
EnerSys Stock Up 0.9 %
ENS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $84.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 46.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EnerSys by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
