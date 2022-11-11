Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Down 2.5%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.10 and last traded at C$29.10. Approximately 49,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 101,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.10.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.36%.

(Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.