Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($15.50) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($19.50) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($18.00) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.00) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Engie Stock Performance

EPA ENGI opened at €13.90 ($13.90) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.12. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($12.16) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($15.16).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

