EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.33. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

