Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.96.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE ESI opened at C$3.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$664.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$5.00.

Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services

About Ensign Energy Services

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

