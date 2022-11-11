Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $294-$296 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.91 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.84 EPS.

Envestnet Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

