EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.44.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Trading Down 1.2 %

EQB stock traded down C$0.63 on Thursday, reaching C$54.01. 24,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,890. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$82.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EQB will post 9.8699992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

About EQB

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.