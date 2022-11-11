Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 195,700 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 461.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,700 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.15.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

