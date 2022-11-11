Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 32,485 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 395.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

