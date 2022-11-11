Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,740 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 152.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of CVE opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

