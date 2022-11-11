Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 296 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

