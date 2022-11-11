Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.