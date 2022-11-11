Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,526,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of XRT opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.