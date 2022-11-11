Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASRGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR stock opened at $237.74 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $177.31 and a twelve month high of $237.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

