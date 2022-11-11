Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.70 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About British American Tobacco

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.