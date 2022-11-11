Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Matson Stock Up 9.0 %

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,348. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

