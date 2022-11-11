Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $311.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.63. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,826 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

