Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.45.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.83. 88,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,864. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

