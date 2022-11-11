Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ChannelAdvisor Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.10 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChannelAdvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Up 0.1 %

ECOM has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

ECOM stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.39. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Insider Activity at ChannelAdvisor

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $74,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $198,673. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

