Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Forge Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Forge Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Forge Global Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.56 on Friday. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 32.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 167.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

