Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Precision BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Precision BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 505.97% and a negative return on equity of 118.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,629.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 235.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 17.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 632,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

