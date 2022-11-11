Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

