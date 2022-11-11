Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 4,189.61%.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ FUSN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.89 and a quick ratio of 17.89. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 58,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
