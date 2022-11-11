Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 11th (ACQ, AFN, AIF, ALYA, AQN, AT, BEI.UN, BRAG, CAE, CAS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 11th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$43.50.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$35.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$28.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$13.50.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities to C$14.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.75.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$71.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.25 to C$14.50.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.75.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$4.75.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.25.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$8.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$8.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$5.50.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$180.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$184.00 to C$160.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$215.00 to C$195.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$214.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$196.00 to C$167.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$75.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$27.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$3.50.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.50 to C$56.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$53.50.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$95.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$185.00 to C$190.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$160.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$202.00 to C$205.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$15.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $94.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$25.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$21.25.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.40. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.50 to C$24.50.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$2.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$33.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$36.00 to C$30.00.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.45. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$8.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$16.25 to C$14.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.80 to $2.90. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $153.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.20 to C$4.95.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$172.00 to C$174.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$176.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$176.00 to C$183.00.

