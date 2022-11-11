Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 11th (ACQ, AFN, AIF, ALYA, AQN, AT, BEI.UN, BRAG, CAE, CAS)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 11th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$43.50.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$35.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$28.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$13.50.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities to C$14.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.75.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$71.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.25 to C$14.50.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.75.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$4.75.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.25.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$8.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$8.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$5.50.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$180.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$184.00 to C$160.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$215.00 to C$195.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$214.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$196.00 to C$167.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$75.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$27.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$3.50.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.50 to C$56.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$53.50.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$95.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$185.00 to C$190.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$160.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$202.00 to C$205.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$15.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $94.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$25.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$21.25.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.40. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.50 to C$24.50.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$2.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$33.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$36.00 to C$30.00.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.45. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$8.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$16.25 to C$14.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.80 to $2.90. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $153.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.20 to C$4.95.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$172.00 to C$174.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$176.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$176.00 to C$183.00.

