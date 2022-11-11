Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.77 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. Ergo has a total market cap of $110.05 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00010075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,592.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00343201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00125062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00754262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00583616 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00220694 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,332 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

