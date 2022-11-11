Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

