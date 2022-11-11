Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on January 4th

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 1,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETD. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

