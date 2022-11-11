Euler (EUL) Price Reaches $5.57 on Top Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00033155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $55.32 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Euler has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

