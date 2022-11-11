Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 731,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

